Ruth A. Wood
0 entries

Ruth A. Wood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WOOD, Ruth A., 80, of Moravia, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, in St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse, N.Y. Service are delayed and will be held at a time TBA.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Wood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News