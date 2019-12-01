{{featured_button_text}}

SCHELL, Ruth Jean, 94, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. A funeral service at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fleming.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Tags

Load comments