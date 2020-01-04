FENNER, Ruth M., 92, of Auburn, passed away on Jan. 2, 2020. Services and interment will be held privately for the family. Donations to the Matthew House. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Fenner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.