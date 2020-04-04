Salvatore 'Sam' Cuzzolino
CUZZOLINO, Salvatore “Sam,” 102, of Auburn, went to be with the Lord, Friday, April 3, 2020. Funeral services at the convenience of family. A memorial Mass at a date and time to be announced. Contributions: Franciscan Mission Associates, 274-280 West Lincoln Ave., P.O. Box 598, Mt. Vernon, NY 10551. Arrangements: Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.

