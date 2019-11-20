COX Jr., Samuel C., of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Calling hours from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn, with services to follow at 6 p.m. Donations to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY or Disabled American Veterans c/o Veterans Administration Hospital, 800 Irving Ave., Syracuse, NY 13210.
To send flowers to the family of Samuel Cox, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.