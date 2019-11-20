{{featured_button_text}}

COX Jr., Samuel C., of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Calling hours from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn, with services to follow at 6 p.m. Donations to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY or Disabled American Veterans c/o Veterans Administration Hospital, 800 Irving Ave., Syracuse, NY 13210.

