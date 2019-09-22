{{featured_button_text}}

HALL, Samuel L., 87, of Skaneateles, passed away at his home on Sept. 20. There will be a service at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles, this week. Arrangements have not been finalized yet. To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

