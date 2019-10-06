{{featured_button_text}}

SCHLEAR, Samuel “Sam” M., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Private service on Monday at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Burial will follow up in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

