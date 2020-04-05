Sandra L. Holbrook Soutar Schenck
Sandra L. Holbrook Soutar Schenck

SCHENCK, Sandra L. Holbrook Soutar, 71, of Aurelius, had passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Sandra was laid to rest on April 3, 2020 in Oakridge Cemetery in Union Springs. Brew Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

