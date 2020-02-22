Sandra 'Sandy' Yahn-Wise

You have free articles remaining.
YAHN-WISE, Sandra "Sandy," 78, of Auburn, passed away Feb. 20, 2020. Private services for family are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. Donations to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, National Wildlife Association, or the CNY SNAP.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.