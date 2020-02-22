Sandra 'Sandy' Yahn-Wise
YAHN-WISE, Sandra "Sandy," 78, of Auburn, passed away Feb. 20, 2020. Private services for family are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. Donations to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, National Wildlife Association, or the CNY SNAP.

