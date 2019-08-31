HOSKINS, Sara L. (Wilmot), passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Celebration of life at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Owasco Reformed Church, 5105 State Route 38A, Auburn. Calling hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to follow. Reception after the service at church. Donations to the Playspace, ABC Cayuga, Inc., 63 Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements: White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.