HOSKINS, Sara L. (Wilmot), passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Celebration of life at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Owasco Reformed Church, 5105 State Route 38A, Auburn. Calling hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to follow. Reception after the service at church. Donations to the Playspace, ABC Cayuga, Inc., 63 Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements: White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

