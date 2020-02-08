Sharon L. 'Shooma' Dodier
Sharon L. 'Shooma' Dodier

DODIER, Sharon L. "Shooma", 78 of Weedsport, passed away on Feb. 8, 2020. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the Sennett Federated Church, 7777 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Auburn, with a funeral service to immediately follow at 6 p.m. Burial will take place in the spring at Mt. Pleasant cemetery in Elbridge.

