Sharon M. O'Connell
0 entries

Sharon M. O'Connell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

O'CONNELL, Sharon M., 73, of Port Byron, passed away June 10, 2020. No calling hours. A graveside service at convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Our Lady of the Snow Parish, Hamilton Street, Weedsport, NY 13166. Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, has charge of arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News