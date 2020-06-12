Sharon M. O'Connell

O'CONNELL, Sharon M., 73, of Port Byron, passed away June 10, 2020. No calling hours. A graveside service at convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Our Lady of the Snow Parish, Hamilton Street, Weedsport, NY 13166. Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, has charge of arrangements.
