Shirley A. Nesci Napoli

NAPOLI, Shirley A. Nesci, 84, of Sennett, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. There will be no calling hours. Entombment in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum at a date to be determined in the future. Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.
