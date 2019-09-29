{{featured_button_text}}

KUNKEL, Shirley D., 87, of North Herman Avenue, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending with Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn. NY.

