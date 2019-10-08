{{featured_button_text}}

STOELZEL, Shirley Smith, 91, of Auburn, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Calling hours from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn. Religious services will follow at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be private.

