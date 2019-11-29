{{featured_button_text}}

HAVDOGLOUS, Socrates “Bill” H., 89, of Auburn, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Calling hours from 2 to 4 p.m. this Sunday at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. A service at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

