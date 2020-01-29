Stella A. Mancini Losani

You have free articles remaining.
LOSANI, Stella A. Mancini, 78, of Auburn, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Committal service at 10 a.m. on Monday in St. Joseph's Cemetery Mausoleum. Family will receive friends at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc.
