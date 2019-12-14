{{featured_button_text}}

DEFELICE, Stephanie A. (Minker), 71, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. There are no calling hours. Service for family and friends at 11 a.m. this Tuesday inside St. Joseph’s Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family, especially Stephanie asks that you do an act of kindness for someone or something. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

