Stephen J. Chayka

CHAYKA, Stephen J., 67, of 42 Prospect St., Auburn, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital. A graveside service will be held at a later date at St. Joseph's Mausoleum. Memorials may be remembered to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn. Arrangements are with Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.
