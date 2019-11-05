{{featured_button_text}}

BARAN, Stephen P., 31, of Weedsport, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 2, 2019. Calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an organization of one’s choosing.

