Teresa Ann Shutter

SHUTTER, Teresa Ann, 52, of Syracuse, passed away on July 3, 2020 at her son's home. A Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church followed by a private burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers those wishing may make contributions to the American Cancer Society in Teresa's memory.

