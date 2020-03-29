Terrence P. Flanigan Sr.
0 entries

Terrence P. Flanigan Sr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLANIGAN SR., Terrence P., 59, of Ithaca, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Cayuga Medical Center after a brief illness. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

To plant a tree in memory of Terrence Flanigan, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News