Terrence P. Flanigan Sr.

FLANIGAN SR., Terrence P., 59, of Ithaca, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Cayuga Medical Center after a brief illness. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
