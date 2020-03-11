Terry L. Carbary

CARBARY, Terry L., 77, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. (today) Wednesday, March 11, with a service to immediately follow at 6 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Donations to the Sandra B. Carbary Memorial Scholarship Fund at Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn, NY 13021.