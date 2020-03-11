Terry L. Carbary
Terry L. Carbary

CARBARY, Terry L., 77, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. (today) Wednesday, March 11, with a service to immediately follow at 6 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Donations to the Sandra B. Carbary Memorial Scholarship Fund at Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Service information

Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY 13021
Mar 11
Memorial Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
6:00PM
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY 13021
