Theresa Burton
Theresa Burton

BURTON, Theresa, 88, of Auburn, formerly of Jordan, passed away Thursday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, in St. Patrick's Church, Jordan. The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has arrangements.

