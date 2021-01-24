BURTON, Theresa, 88, of Auburn, formerly of Jordan, passed away Thursday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, in St. Patrick’s Church, Jordan. The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has arrangements.
Theresa Burton
