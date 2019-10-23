{{featured_button_text}}

GOODRICH, Theresa F. (Manzone), 83, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Services at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum.

