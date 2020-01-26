Theresa S. (Penna) Cannizzo
0 entries

Theresa S. (Penna) Cannizzo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CANNIZZO, Theresa S. (Penna), 89, of Auburn, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. A calling hour from 10 to 11 a.m. next Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, with her memorial Mass to immediately follow the calling hour at 11 a.m. all in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Clark Street, Auburn. Contributions to the Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Theresa Cannizzo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News