Theresa S. (Penna) Cannizzo

CANNIZZO, Theresa S. (Penna), 89, of Auburn, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. A calling hour from 10 to 11 a.m. next Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, with her memorial Mass to immediately follow the calling hour at 11 a.m. all in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Clark Street, Auburn. Contributions to the Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
