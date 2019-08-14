{{featured_button_text}}

RYAN, Thomas E., 81, of Auburn, passed away on Aug. 13, 2019. Calling hours from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A service will be held following calling hours at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Donations in Tom’s name may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes or the Scipio Fire Department. 

