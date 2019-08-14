RYAN, Thomas E., 81, of Auburn, passed away on Aug. 13, 2019. Calling hours from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A service will be held following calling hours at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Donations in Tom’s name may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes or the Scipio Fire Department.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Service
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.