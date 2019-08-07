DIEGO, Thomas F., 71, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. today in St. Alphonsus Church. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum. Contributions to the SPCA, Hospice of CNY, or Saint Alphonsus food pantry. Arrangements with Pettigrass Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Community
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.