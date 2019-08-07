{{featured_button_text}}

DIEGO, Thomas F., 71, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. today in St. Alphonsus Church. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum. Contributions to the SPCA, Hospice of CNY, or Saint Alphonsus food pantry. Arrangements with Pettigrass Funeral Home.

Tags

Load comments