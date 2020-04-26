Thomas Guido
0 entries

Thomas Guido

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GUIDO, Thomas, 74, of Owasco, passed away Friday, April 24,2020. Private services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Guido as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News