KLINK, Thomas Joseph, 79, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Sacred Heart Church in Auburn. Donations will be gratefully accepted for Scleroderma Foundation, 59 Front St., Binghamton, NY 13905. Arrangements are entrusted to the Langham Funeral Home.
