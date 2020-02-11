Travis Ronald Backs
BACKS, Travis Ronald, 28, of Seneca Falls, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m. this Friday at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Services at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions to either Alzheimer's Association or Seneca Falls Nursing Home.

Service information

Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
Feb 15
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
11:00AM
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
