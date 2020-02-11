Travis Ronald Backs

BACKS, Travis Ronald, 28, of Seneca Falls, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m. this Friday at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Services at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions to either Alzheimer's Association or Seneca Falls Nursing Home.