{{featured_button_text}}

THOMPSON, Velma Jane, 91, of Auburn, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in the Sennett Federated Church, 7777 Weedsport Sennett Road, Auburn, with a service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial in Sennett Rural Cemetery. Arrangements with Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn.

Tags

Load comments