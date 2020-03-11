Vincenza (DiMora) Fantauzzo
Vincenza (DiMora) Fantauzzo

FANTAUZZO, Vincenza (DiMora), 66, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Services at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Service information

Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
Mar 12
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
12:30PM
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
