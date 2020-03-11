Vincenza (DiMora) Fantauzzo

You have free articles remaining.
FANTAUZZO, Vincenza (DiMora), 66, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Services at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
To send flowers to the family of Vincenza Fantauzzo, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 12
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
12:30PM
12:30PM
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.