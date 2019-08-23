COOPPER, Virginia (Cheney), 95, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Calling hours from 9:30 to 11 a.m. this Saturday at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Mass of Christian burial will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Alphonsus Church. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Contributions to the St. Alphonsus Church Food Pantry.
