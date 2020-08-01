Virginia Grant Shepherd

SHEPHERD, Virginia Grant, 101, of Auburn, passed away July 30, 2020 at The Finger Lakes Center for Living. There are no calling hours and a private graveside service will be held in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Shepherd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.