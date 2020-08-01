Virginia Grant Shepherd

Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

SHEPHERD, Virginia Grant, 101, of Auburn, passed away July 30, 2020 at The Finger Lakes Center for Living. There are no calling hours and a private graveside service will be held in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.