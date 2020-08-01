You have permission to edit this article.
Virginia Grant Shepherd
Virginia Grant Shepherd

SHEPHERD, Virginia Grant, 101, of Auburn, passed away July 30, 2020 at The Finger Lakes Center for Living. There are no calling hours and a private graveside service will be held in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Shepherd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

