Virginia L. Ginny O'Connor Monroe

MONROE, Virginia, 83, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 11, 2020. No calling hours. Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in St. Mary's Church. Memorial contribution to SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.

