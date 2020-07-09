Virginia M. DiLallo
Virginia M. DiLallo

DiLALLO SANTIMAW, Virginia M., 81, of Montezuma, NY, passed away on July 4, 2020. Funeral Mass will be at Holy Family Church 85 North St. Auburn, NY at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming.

