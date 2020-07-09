Virginia M. DiLallo

Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

DiLALLO SANTIMAW, Virginia M., 81, of Montezuma, NY, passed away on July 4, 2020. Funeral Mass will be at Holy Family Church 85 North St. Auburn, NY at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming.