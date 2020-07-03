Walter C. Foulke, Jr.
Walter C. Foulke, Jr.

FOULKE Jr., Walter C., 91, of Union Springs, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn is in charge of the arrangements which are incomplete at this time.

