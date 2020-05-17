Warren J. 'Bud' Smith
SMITH, Warren J. "Bud", 94, of Owasco, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at his home. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family, burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. Arrangements with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc, 197 South St Auburn.

