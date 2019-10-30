{{featured_button_text}}

KUFS, William A. “Billy," 81, of Auburn, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Calling hours from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. A memorial service will immediately follow at the conclusion of the calling hours. Donations to Talking Book & Braille Library, Cultural Education Center, 222 Madison Ave., Albany, NY 12230.

