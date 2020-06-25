You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
William 'Buffer' Carey, Sr.
0 entries

William 'Buffer' Carey, Sr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAREY, William F. Sr. "Buffer," 83, of Montezuma, died June 22, 2020. There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of life is planned for a future date. Audioun Funeral Home LLC 218 Main St., Port Byron, has charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of William Carey, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News