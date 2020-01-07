BACH, William J., 71, passed away Jan. 3, 2020. Calling hours from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Memorial contributions to the Weedsport Rod and Gun Club, 2833 Trombley Road, Weedsport, NY 13166 or to the NYS Rifle and Pistol Association, 713 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY 12061.
To send flowers to the family of William Bach, please visit Tribute Store.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.