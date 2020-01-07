{{featured_button_text}}

BACH, William J., 71, passed away Jan. 3, 2020. Calling hours from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Memorial contributions to the Weedsport Rod and Gun Club, 2833 Trombley Road, Weedsport, NY 13166 or to the NYS Rifle and Pistol Association, 713 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY 12061.

