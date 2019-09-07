{{featured_button_text}}

TONZI, William J., 89, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. Funeral services at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment to follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fleming. Donations to Bishop Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, 918 James St., Syracuse, NY 13203.

Tags

Load comments