TONZI, William J., 89, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. Funeral services at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment to follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fleming. Donations to Bishop Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, 918 James St., Syracuse, NY 13203.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Service
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.