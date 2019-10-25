{{featured_button_text}}

TRIPP, William K., of Utica, N.Y., formerly of Port Byron, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron. Funeral services at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society.

