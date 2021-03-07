MARTIN, William M., 84, of Auburn, passed away Saturday March 6, 2021 in the Matthew House. Mass of Christian burial will offered at 10:30 a.m. Thursday March 11, in St. Mary's Church. Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday March 10, in the church, 15 Clark St., Auburn. Memorial contributions to the Matthew House in memory of Billy. Arrangements are with the Heieck - Pelc Funeral Home, LLC Auburn, NY.
William Martin
