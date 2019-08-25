Deborah (Lyons, Murphy) Miller

WEEDSPORT — Deborah Jean Miller “Debbie” (Lyons, Murphy), age 57, of Weedsport, passed on in her home surrounded by family Aug. 20, 2019. She battled valiantly against multiple chronic diseases including rheumatoid arthritis and COPD.
Debbie was predeceased by her father, Raymond J. Lyons II “Ray;” her brother, Raymond J. Lyons III “Chip;” as well as two of her children, Amanda and Ryan Murphy.
Surviving are her husband, Michael C. Miller; her mother, Geraldine Lyons; sons, Jason Murphy, and Michael L. Miller; daughters, Kari Murphy, Katie (Murphy) Walters, and Michelle Miller; stepchildren, Justin Miller, Frances Miller, and Kathleen Miller. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Tyler Murray, James Currier, Jayden Parker, Jonathan Parker, Amanda Descoteaux, Raelynn Walters, Taylor Walters, Phoenix Murphy, Atlas Murphy, Cyprus Murphy, Scarlett Murphy, Mason Stott, and Asher Miller, and siblings, John Joyce, Tracy Lyons Card, and Patrick Lyons.
Debbie enjoyed league bowling; she was a member of the Weedsport PTA, and both a Girl Scout leader and a Boy Scout leader. At home or away she was an excellent cook, loved boating, hunting, and spending time with her grandchildren. She assumed the responsibility to be the protector and provider for those she loved; she was very patient and understanding and a wonderful listener which made others feel important and loved. She will be remembered by us all.
Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Ryan Funeral Home, 44 E. Main St., Marcellus. Graveside services and burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Highland Cemetery, Marcellus.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Red Cross, 344 W. Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 13202.
