AUBURN — Debra A. Currier, 60, of Cottage Street, Auburn, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

A native of Auburn, Debra was a graduate of Port Byron High School. She was employed for many years at McQuay International, and later Kinney Drugs Store. Debra was an avid New York Giants fan and enjoyed decorating her home for each and every holiday. Above all, she loved and cherished the time spent with her children, grandchildren, and family.

She is survived by two sons, Kenneth William Currier (Taylor Sofo) and Paul Robert Currier Jr. (AnnMarie Leonard), all of Auburn; one daughter, Jeanne Marie Currier (Allan Behm), of Port Byron; four grandchildren, Billy, Alyssa, and Derek Jay Thompson, and Paul Robert Currier III; three great-grandchildren, Abigail, Kinslee, and Lillianna; two sisters, Donna McKeen, of Fulton, and Tina (Jeff) Juhl, of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Earl “Skip” Hance and Shirly Carpenter Lackey, and her husband, Paul Robert Currer Sr., Debra was predeceased by a grandson, Derek J. Thompson.

Funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.

To offer condolences, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.

