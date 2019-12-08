{{featured_button_text}}

THROOP — Denis C. Maute, 77, of Throop, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, Dec. 4, 2019, at Auburn Community Hospital.

He was born in Syracuse, the son of the late Norbert and Anna Fabrizio Maute. Denis graduated from West Genesee High School class of 1960 and attended Indiana University. He was a U.S. Navy veteran from 1962-66, having served aboard the USS Albany. Denis retired from Cayuga County as the director of buildings and grounds. In his earlier years, Denis enjoyed antiquing and traveling, especially to Maine.

He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Mary Ann (Cassaro) Maute, of Throop; two brothers, Norbert Maute Jr. and his wife, Betty, and Kenneth Maute and his wife, Doreen; niece, Kristen Maute; nephew, Michael Maute; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Toni Matthews and her husband, Jack and their family; as well as his friends at both PT and the workout classes he attended.

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Marie in 1993.

As were Denis’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

A special thank you to the staff on the ER and CCU units at Auburn Community Hospital for their exceptional care that was shown to Denis during his stay.

Any donations may be made in his memory to the SPCA, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021 or a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

