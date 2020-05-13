SYRACUSE — Denise Rivera, 58, of Syracuse, passed away on May 7, 2020.
Denise was a strong and beautiful woman. Denise was a loving mother and friend. She was a successful businesswoman with a passion for doing hair. Denise had style, was a dedicated mother, and her children were the most important people in her life. Denise was loved by her family and friends and will be missed dearly.
She is survived by children, Anthony Lee Daniels, Andrew Louis McLeod, Alejandro Lazarus Sims, Constance Jeannine Brooks, and Paige Marie Brooks; mother, Diana Garcia; father, Victor Rivera; stepmother, Hilda Rivera; brothers, Victor Rivera, and Steven Rivera; sister, Diana Rivera; stepsister, Elizabeth Cruz; and nine grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service held privately for the family.
Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.
