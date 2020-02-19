THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Dennis John Petrucelli Sr., loving husband and father of two children, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. He was 76.

Dennis was born on March 31, 1943 in Auburn, N.Y., to John and Tinella Petrucelli. After high school, he served in the Navy for four years. He had a 38-year career in the insurance industry where he earned professional credentials in CPCU and CLU. He retired from EMC Insurance in Minneapolis, Minn., and relocated to The Villages, Fla.

Dennis had a passion for golf and writing. He was a contributing op-editor for The Village News.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dennis was preceded in death by his father, John; his mother, Tinella, and his sisters, Joan Marie Petrucelli and Sandra Petrucelli.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gerri; his two children, Dennis Jr. and Lisa Marie (Michael Burke); his brother, Robert Petrucelli (Mary Petrucelli), and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, located at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Leukemia Society or donate to your local blood bank.

Online condolences can be shared at hiers-baxley.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Petrucelli, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.